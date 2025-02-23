Kanye West sets to make big 'announcement next week'

Kanye West has officially announced that he is launching a coin next week.



"ALL CURRENT COINS ARE FAKE I’M LAUNCHING NEXT WEEK," he posted on X.

It comes on the heels of reports that several fake YZY coins—a currency he eyes to make official for his brand Yeezy because he wants to create a financial ecosystem for his company that would withstand any blow he faced by platforms over his controversies—were launched on Pump.fun.

According to Cryptopolitan, the Power hitmaker will make the coin his website's official currency.

Regarding ownership, he has acquired 70% with 10% liquidity in YZY coin after seeking an 80% stake, while 20% will be given to the investors.

On the other hand, Kanye has claimed that he made $40 million on Shopify after the e-commerce site booted him out over selling a white T-shirt bearing a black swastika.

“I SAID ALL THESE POLITICALLY INCORRECT THINGS AND NOBODY WAS ABLE TO STOP ME EXTORT ME THREATEN ME TO CHANGE ANYTHING,” he penned. “AND I MADE 40 MILLION THE NEXT DAY BETWEEN MY DIFFERENT BUSINESS," he claimed.

“THIS WAS A MAJOR VICTORY BECAUSE I HATE SHOPIFY AND I ALWAYS HAVE. I NEW THEY WOULD DO SOME ******** LIKE THIS," Ye alleged