Kristen Bell gets candid about 'Nobody Wants This' success and its timing

Kristen Bell believes her Netflix romcom Nobody Wants This owes its success to the "right" timing.

Bell, 44, was speaking to People Magzine ahead of her hosting gig at the 2025 SAGs, during which she shared her two cents on the hit series.

“I couldn’t anticipate the level of love that was shown from fans who watched the series once, twice, three times,” Bell shared with the publication, adding, “I knew that it was special, but there are a ton of special shows that never get watched.”

Bell also shared her two cents on her and costar Adam Brody's career—who has also been nominated in the male actor category.

“This hit a chord. Adam and I know that we have great chemistry on camera, so we were excited to deliver that nostalgia on camera, especially for people who watched Veronica Mars and The O.C. and have that be a fun element,” she explained.

“I think the reinvigoration of a very grounded yet modern rom-com, it was just the right time.”

The mom-of-two also shared how she's coping with the upcoming hosting gig and the prospect of receiving an award on the same platform.

“I don’t think it’s healthy for my brain to care if I get a trophy,” the actress noted. “But what’s sort of stunning and makes me take a step back is that there are so many women in that category that I find as my North Star and I love... so to be considered among them is incredibly flattering.”

“It’s also truly my worst nightmare to have to make a funny and engaging and poignant speech in front of people off the cuff,” Bell said. “So I would really honestly not [want to] win because that’s too nerve-wracking. There’s not a beta-blocker that would fix that problem for me,” she added.

Bell is up against Quinta Brunson from Abbott Elementary, Liza Colón-Zayas from The Bear, Ayo Edebiri from The Bear, and Jean Smart from Hacks for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series.

The 31st annual SAG Awards will be held on Sunday, February 23 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and available to stream live on Netflix.