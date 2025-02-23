Justin Bieber spends time with Dave Chappelle amid marriage woes

Justin Bieber was just spotted with his close friend, Dave Chappelle.

During the morning hours in West Hollywood, the two pals were seen smoking it up in a casual outing as per Daily Mail.

This comes after the 30-year-old popstar was seen arriving at Barney’s Beanery looking rather disoriented.

A few hours later, Justin was then pictured decompressing with the 51-year-old controversial comedian, outside of the same establishment.

It was not clear what the Baby singer was smoking, but he could be evidently be seen exhaling thick white clouds of smoke in the outdoor seating area of the restaurant and bar.

Justin was wearing a green-coloured zip-up hoodie paired with oversize blue jeans and a pair of chunky tan suede shoes, while Dave also kept the look casual in a jacket as he could be seen talking to the Sorry crooner.

This outing comes amid reports that Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber, are struggling to keep their marriage intact, particularly after welcoming their child, Jack Blues Bieber.

Fans and insiders alike have grown increasingly concerned for America’s sweetheart couple, with Hailey’s friends constantly urging the beauty mogul to leave the singer due to his “unacceptable” behaviour.

A source told Daily Mail exclusively, “Hailey’s been struggling with Justin almost since the start of the marriage. She loves him madly but he’s a loose cannon. Some of her friends have advised her to go it alone and leave him.”

“His behavior is sometimes unacceptable. She’s put up with a lot,” they further noted of Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s relationship.