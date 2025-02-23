Meghan Markle putting Lilibet and Archie in harms way: ‘Can't turn off that tap'

Meghan Markle’s decision to make Lilibet come into the limelight so soon after the last, has reportedly caused a lot of stirs in the Sussex house.

A comment about this has been shared by royal commentator Duncan Larcombe.

He spoke to OK! about this choice and explained, “Given Harry’s views on publicity, fans were probably shocked to see Lilibet again so soon.”

In the eyes of Mr Larcombe, “If Harry could wave a magic wand, I think he’d want a world where his children would never be recognised or seen as public property in any way, because he hated that himself.”

“But Meghan is building a brand, and that is somewhat at odds with a life out of the limelight, so this is where alarm bells might start to ring down the line for Harry.”

Before signing off he also left a word of warning for the Sussexes and admitted, “She’s sharing their children tentatively, but it’s a very big deal because it’s a tap they won’t get to turn off. When their children are young adults hanging out in Hollywood, they’ll be gazing into cameras left, right and centre, because the royal thing won’t go away.”

“The royals are famous before they’re born, they’re famous all their lives, and they’re famous after their deaths. Their celebrity never fades.”