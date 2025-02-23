 
Geo News

Meghan Markle putting Lilibet and Archie in harms way: ‘Can't turn off that tap'

Meghan Markle warned she’ll never be able to turn down the tap of royal interest if she keeps things up

By
Web Desk
|

February 23, 2025

Meghan Markle putting Lilibet and Archie in harms way: ‘Cant turn off that tap
Meghan Markle putting Lilibet and Archie in harms way: ‘Can't turn off that tap'

Meghan Markle’s decision to make Lilibet come into the limelight so soon after the last, has reportedly caused a lot of stirs in the Sussex house.

A comment about this has been shared by royal commentator Duncan Larcombe.

He spoke to OK! about this choice and explained, “Given Harry’s views on publicity, fans were probably shocked to see Lilibet again so soon.”

In the eyes of Mr Larcombe, “If Harry could wave a magic wand, I think he’d want a world where his children would never be recognised or seen as public property in any way, because he hated that himself.”

“But Meghan is building a brand, and that is somewhat at odds with a life out of the limelight, so this is where alarm bells might start to ring down the line for Harry.”

Before signing off he also left a word of warning for the Sussexes and admitted, “She’s sharing their children tentatively, but it’s a very big deal because it’s a tap they won’t get to turn off. When their children are young adults hanging out in Hollywood, they’ll be gazing into cameras left, right and centre, because the royal thing won’t go away.”

“The royals are famous before they’re born, they’re famous all their lives, and they’re famous after their deaths. Their celebrity never fades.”

Kaia Gerber eyes new beau as Austin Butler moves on with new love: Source
Kaia Gerber eyes new beau as Austin Butler moves on with new love: Source
Jennifer Carpenter shocks fans with major 'Dexter: Resurrection' announcement
Jennifer Carpenter shocks fans with major 'Dexter: Resurrection' announcement
Prince Harry faces dilemma over Meghan Markle's major shift in privacy approach
Prince Harry faces dilemma over Meghan Markle's major shift in privacy approach
Renee Zellweger, Ant Anstead to announce marriage soon: Source
Renee Zellweger, Ant Anstead to announce marriage soon: Source
Thoughts of Netflix's crew about Meghan Markle get exposed
Thoughts of Netflix's crew about Meghan Markle get exposed
Kylie Jenner desperate to marry Timothee Chalamet: Source
Kylie Jenner desperate to marry Timothee Chalamet: Source
Meghan Markle trying to prove herself on ‘her own too feet': ‘For just one thing'
Meghan Markle trying to prove herself on ‘her own too feet': ‘For just one thing'
Anjelica Huston reveals shocking call from her A-list ex during LA wildfires
Anjelica Huston reveals shocking call from her A-list ex during LA wildfires