Actor gets honest about first Marvel movie experience

John Malkovich is a well-known Hollywood actor but a newcomer to Marvel Cinematic Universe.



So, reflecting on his shooting experience in the upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps, he said, “Of course, it’s a very odd experience because nothing is really there except giant screens and 18 epic cranes.”

The Red star also told Variety, “It’s quite odd in that way, but it was fun. The cast was fun. We’ll see how it goes.”

Regarding the cast, John said, “It was a good experience. I liked the cast. It was fun. It was interesting.”

John previously told GQ that he had turned in previous offers from the franchise because the payment offers were not good.



“The reason I didn’t do them had nothing to do with any artistic considerations whatsoever. I didn’t like the deals they made at all. These films are quite grueling to make. If you’re going to hang from a crane in front of a green screen for six months, pay me.”

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will hit theatres on July 25, 2025.