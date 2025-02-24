Meghan Markle faces huge challenge in monetizing Instagram

A PR expert has warned Meghan Markle regarding the biggest challenge she might face in monetizing her Instagram presence.

Speaking with The Express, PR expert Renae Smith claimed that a major challenge that the Duchess of Sussex may come across will be how brands assess the risk of working with her.

She noted that while some companies may hesitate, others could see value in collaborating with Meghan due to her global recognition.

The expert said that even though she has fewer followers than top influencers like gymnast Livvy Dunne or fashion blogger Chiara Ferragni, Meghan’s high-profile status could help her command even bigger deals.

"It's important to contextualise her potential earnings by comparing her to other influencers with similar follower counts—but also account for her much higher visibility,” she said.

The expert added, "Even if people don’t follow her, they almost certainly know who she is. That kind of global recognition carries weight, and if I were managing her, I’d factor that into a higher rate than what a typical influencer with her follower count might command."

"With Meghan, that engagement is a question mark. She has comments turned off, meaning interaction is limited to likes.

"Does that affect her marketability? Probably… maybe? It’s hard to say at this stage. Brands will likely consider her for collaborations—particularly those targeting the aspirational housewife/princess demographic—but they’ll do so cautiously.

"Meghan is a gamble. Some brands will take the risk, but many won’t. Her ability to land high-profile partnerships will depend on how she navigates this next phase of her brand."