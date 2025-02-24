Selena Gomez's slimmed-down look at 2025 SAG awards sparks buzz

Selena Gomez's slimmed-down look at the 2025 SAG Awards left fans mesmerized.

On Sunday, the actress, 32, stepped out to attend the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, hosted by Kristen Bell, on Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Shrine Auditorium.

Gomez walked down the red carpet in an off-shoulder black gown with a cutout design at the back, revealing her tattoos.

She completed her look with a pair of strappy heels by Jimmy Choo and also flaunted the engagement ring from her beau Benny Blanco

Fans rushed to X to express their love and praise the Wolfs hitmaker

"Selena always knows how to shine at these events," on user wrote, while another reacted to Gomez's beauty saying, "Wowwww....She is looking her absolute best these days."

A third social media user gushed that she "looks different every time."

Back in November, Gomez revealed that she had been suffering from an intestinal condition when criticized for her appearance.

"This makes me sick. I have SEBO in my small intestine. It flares up. I don't care that I don't look like a stick figure. I don't have that body. End of story. No I am NOT a victim. I'm just human," she commented in a since-deleted TikTok video.