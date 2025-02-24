Prince William, Harry's uncle makes big announcement

Prince William, Harry's uncle makes another big announcement

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer has made another big announcement days after sharing update on Valentine’s Day.

On the love day, taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, Prince William and Harry’s uncle retweeted Althorp House's announcement with a heartfelt statement.

The Spencer Family announced, “We are thrilled to confirm the full line up for the Althorp Literary Festival, which will take place 11th - 13th April 2025.”

Reacting to it, Charles Spencer said, “So extraordinarily delighted to be RTing this - news of the line up for the Althorp Literary Festival on 11-13 April!”

On Sunday, February 23, Spencer also took to social media and announced, “Truly delighted to say that Sir Tim Rice will be joining the Althorp Literary Festival line up: being interviewed at 10.30am on Sunday 13 April.”

He continued, “Tim and I used to have very competitive cricket matches on the pitch here, between his Heartaches team and the Althorp one. His return in April promises to be a much gentler affair.”



