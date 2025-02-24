 
Geo News

Prince William, Harry's uncle makes big announcement

Princess Diana's brother makes the announcement on social media

By
Web Desk
|

February 24, 2025

Prince William, Harrys uncle makes another big announcement
Prince William, Harry's uncle makes another big announcement

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer has made another big announcement days after sharing update on Valentine’s Day.

On the love day, taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, Prince William and Harry’s uncle retweeted Althorp House's announcement with a heartfelt statement.

The Spencer Family announced, “We are thrilled to confirm the full line up for the Althorp Literary Festival, which will take place 11th - 13th April 2025.”

Reacting to it, Charles Spencer said, “So extraordinarily delighted to be RTing this - news of the line up for the Althorp Literary Festival on 11-13 April!”

Prince William, Harrys uncle makes big announcement

On Sunday, February 23, Spencer also took to social media and announced, “Truly delighted to say that Sir Tim Rice will be joining the Althorp Literary Festival line up: being interviewed at 10.30am on Sunday 13 April.”

He continued, “Tim and I used to have very competitive cricket matches on the pitch here, between his Heartaches team and the Althorp one. His return in April promises to be a much gentler affair.”

Prince William, Harrys uncle makes big announcement


Selena Gomez in shock after winning her first ever SAG award
Selena Gomez in shock after winning her first ever SAG award
Shakira cancels another show due to circumstances 'out of my hands'
Shakira cancels another show due to circumstances 'out of my hands'
Kensington Palace announcement on Kate Middleton sparks reactions
Kensington Palace announcement on Kate Middleton sparks reactions
2025 SAG awards: Kieran Culkin makes hilarious joke celebrating big win
2025 SAG awards: Kieran Culkin makes hilarious joke celebrating big win
Royal family aide breaks silence on Meghan Markle's bullying controversy in first interview
Royal family aide breaks silence on Meghan Markle's bullying controversy in first interview
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025: Full list of winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025: Full list of winner
Selena Gomez's slimmed-down look at 2025 SAG awards sparks buzz
Selena Gomez's slimmed-down look at 2025 SAG awards sparks buzz
Zoe Saldana wins big at the 2025 SAG awards
Zoe Saldana wins big at the 2025 SAG awards