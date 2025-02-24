 
Rihanna shares shocking admission about her music

Rihanna opens up about the 'shame' she felt regarding to listening to her music

February 24, 2025

Rihanna has released eight albums, but the pop icon admitted she felt "shame" because she did not like listening to her music except Anti.

Released in 2016, it has multiple hit tracks, Work, Love on the Brain, and Needed Me.

"I listen to Anti from top to bottom with no shame," the Grammy winner told Harper's Baazar. “I used to always have shame. I actually don’t like listening to my music, but Anti—I can listen to the album."

She continued, "It’s not me singing it, if I’m just listening to it. That’s the one album that I can have an out-of-body experience where it’s not like … You know when you hear your voice in a voicemail, and it’s like, ‘Ugh.’"

Rihanna also told the magazine that her Anti album had inspired her upcoming ninth studio album. "I think music is my freedom. I just came to that realization. I just cracked the code on what I really want to do for my next body of work," RiRi concluded.

