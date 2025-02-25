Chris Pratt treats fans with sneak-peek into personal life

Chris Pratt gave fans a glimpse into his personal life while showing off his rapping skills during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The 45-year-old actor was on the ABC late-night show to promote his upcoming Netflix film The Electric State, set to release on March 14.

During the interview, Pratt shared amusing anecdotes about fatherhood, revealing that his youngest son, Ford, inherited a unique trait from him—what he humorously described as a “long butt crack.”

According to Daily Mail, the actor, who shares son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris and daughters Lyla, and Eloise, with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, joked about the challenges this presented during diaper changes.

Moreover, Pratt also recalled a bizarre childhood memory about his father, who was a contractor, and how his "plumber’s butt" became a family joke.

Additionally, the actor’s storytelling had the audience in stitches as he shared how his brother would drop sawdust and even nails down their dad’s back without him noticing, as per the outlet.

Switching gears, Kimmel brought up a viral video of Pratt rapping Eminem’s verse from Dr. Dre’s Forgot About Dre, which resurfaced in 2014.

Furthermore, the actor, who spent years living in a van before his Hollywood breakthrough, revealed that he used to write and record rap songs in his early 20s while filming Everwood.