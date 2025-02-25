Diana's former lover says she would have done THIS amid Harry, William rift

James Hewitt, former lover of the late Princess Diana, has opened up about the ongoing rift between royal brothers, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, James shared that Diana would have been “concerned” about Harry and William’s feud.

He said that Diana “would have done her best” to solve tensions between them.

"I think that any mother would be worried and concerned about such a rift... and she'd do her best to try and get them together," the 66-year-old former cavalry officer, who had a five-year affair with Diana, stated.

Additionally, James recalled his last conversation with Diana before her death in 1997.

The conversation occurred shortly after her infamous 1995 BBC Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, where Diana revealed all about her marriage with then-Prince Charles. James said Diana seemed “distant” in their conversation.

"It did create problems, but I'm trying to move on from that. This is admittedly, you know, personal for me to try and move on and help as best I can," he added.

It is worth mentioning that the fallout between Prince William and Prince Harry has been widely covered, especially after the Duke of Sussex’s 2023 memoir Spare and his and wife Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries.