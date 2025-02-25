David Beckham reveals major injury behind his retirement

David Beckham has opened up about a major injury that contributed to his retirement.

The InterMiami owner, who is set to turn 50 in May, has discussed a shocking back injury in an interview with Men’s Health UK.

Speaking with the outlet, David revealed that he "broke his back" while playing for LA Galaxy in 2011.

He said, "I actually broke my back. I was living in LA and cracked my spine."

"I had pain after a game, I went for a scan and couldn't find anything wrong with it," the former footballer added.

David recalled that he was "insisting there was something not right there – I could feel it. So, they injected me with dye, and then it came up. It was a bad one."

However, David, who is married to the former Spice Girls member Victoria, admitted that now his body is "feeling better than it has done for a long time."

Additionally, he also highlighted that while he’s approaching a milestone age it doesn’t bother him much.

“As long as I'm fit and healthy and my family are healthy, that's all I care about. I'm really happy. I've got the business and an amazing family. My kids are all working hard, and they've all got passions, and that's what's important to me,” David Beckham said.