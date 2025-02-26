Prince William breaks silence amid Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton's secret contact

Prince William breaks cover after Meghan secretly contacts Kate Middleton

Prince William has released his first statement as the Prince of Wales broke his cover amid claims Meghan Markle has contacted his wife Kate Middleton for help.

According to a report by the Radar Online, Meghan is making secret phone calls to the Princess of Wales begging for help.

The insider told the outlet, "Meghan is hoping to leverage Kate's generosity and good nature to get what she wants – an invitation back into the royal fold for her and Harry."

Amid these claims, Prince William was spotted for the first time at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

The future king held a crucial meeting with England men’s manager Thomas Tuchel at Windsor Castle.

William was keen to learn Tuchel´s plans for the England team ahead of the World Cup qualifying campaign in March.

Prince William, who succeeded Queen Elizabeth II as patron of the Football Association last year following his time as FA president, is a noted Aston Villa fan and has often been seen at England matches.

Kensington Palace posted an image of the Prince and Tuchel shaking hands, alongside the message: "Great to meet with new England men´s manager Thomas Tuchel today, and hear about plans for the team."

Tuchel began his role as England boss on January 1 after the FA confirmed last October that the former Chelsea and Bayern Munich had been appointed as Gareth Southgate´s successor.

England are looking to win their first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup after twice losing in the European Championship final under Southgate.