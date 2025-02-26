 
Jason Isaacs makes 'terrible' confession about 'Harry Potter' movies

Jason Isaacs played the villainous Lucius Malfoy in six of the eight 'Harry Potter' films

February 26, 2025

Jason Isaacs makes 'terrible' confession about 'Harry Potter' movies

Jason Isaacs has made a "terrible" confession about Harry Potter movies.

During an appearance on BBC's The One Show, the 61-year-old actor revealed that the process of filming the blockbuster films was "quite boring."

“It’s a terrible confession to make, they weren’t that much fun to make. It’s quite boring, making big special effects films,” said Jason, who played the villainous Lucius Malfoy in six of the eight Harry Potter films.

“The pleasures all come afterwards. I see and meet people for whom their lives were changed by it, and still people reading it and sharing it with their children. Some people say their lives were saved by it and I believe it,” he explained.

The White Lotus star continued, “There’s something [that] happened — who knows why — when those ingredients came together and the souffle rose and it created just love around the world and a sense of inclusion.”

“Even though I was in the films, when I’ve taken godchildren or nephews and nieces to the tour and the thing comes up and suddenly, you’re in the Great Hall, every time, I burst out in tears,” said the actor.

“It’s incredibly moving and overwhelming. There’s some magic that happened in those stories,” added Jason.

