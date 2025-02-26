Bushra Ansari honoured with Star of Pakistan Award in UK Parliament

Bushra Ansari poses for a photograph while holding award received in the UK Parliament. — [email protected]

Pakistan’s legendary artist Bushra Ansari was honoured with Star of Pakistan Award during a prestigious ceremony held in a committee room of the UK Parliament and became the first female drama actor from Pakistan to receive such recognition.

Ansari was given the award by MP Yasmin Qureshi, who also hosted the event organised by the British Asian Society and Samara Events UK.

The veteran actor was awarded for her excellent talent showcase in Pakistani dramas and her dedication to the industry.

After receiving the award, Ansari highlighted the role of Pakistani dramas in promoting the country’s culture, traditional attire, and the Urdu language in the UK and across the world.

Moreover, she expressed her gratitude for the recognition as well as dedicated the award to the artists and storytellers who have worked tirelessly to represent Pakistan’s rich heritage on the global stage.

“It is a privilege to receive this honour in such a prestigious setting,” she said.

The actor also took to her Instagram and expressed joy at her achievement.

"So happy to recieve the honor at British parliament today ! Thank you God," she wrote.

Ansari’s contributions to the entertainment industry were praised by MP Qureshi. She called the veteran actor an inspiration for aspiring artists and a cultural ambassador for Pakistan.

It is worth noting that Ansari started her career as a child performer in the 1960s. She worked in many dramas as well as films. She became an all-rounder of the Pakistani showbiz industry. From comedy, singing, hosting to serious acting, she continues to do wonders.

In addition to community leaders, artists and admirers of the veteran actor, MP Afzal Khan, A Haq Chairman British Asian Society, Maria Soraya and Amal Hafiez were also among the notable attendees.

Furthermore, the event featured speeches from dignitaries who lauded her decades-long career and her influence on generations of viewers.

Reinforcing her legacy as one of Pakistan’s most celebrated and influential artists, the ceremony concluded with a tribute to Ansari’s iconic performances.