Prince William, Kate Middleton not interested in 'fame and celebrity'

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are not interested in ‘fame and celebrity’, the royal couple’s former aide has claimed.

Jason Knauf, in an interview with 60 Minutes Australia recently, has claimed that William and Kate, who will become King and Queen one day would rather live ordinary lives.

The Marie Claire quoted Jason Knauf as saying, "Neither of the prince or the princess would choose to be public figures.

"They're not that interested in the fame and celebrity that comes with it. In fact, not really interested at all."

The former palace aide continued, "I think that makes it quite interesting in today's world to see people out there doing their jobs but for the right reasons."

He further said, "I don't think anyone can control the image of anyone in today's media world, social media world. You just can't. All you can do is help people be themselves."

Jason continued the future king and queen are exactly the same in private as they are on the public stage.