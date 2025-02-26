Kate Hudson makes headlines with her look in New York City

Kate Hudson turned heads as she arrived at The Peninsula Hotel in New York on Tuesday night, following her appearance on The Tonight Show.

The Almost Famous star showcased her boho-chic style in a flowing burgundy maxi dress featuring sheer tiered layers that revealed a glimpse of her legs.

She paired the striking outfit with an orange leather jacket and matching knee-high boots, exuding effortless glamour.

According to Daily Mail, Hudson has been making the most of her time in the city, enjoying a lively night out with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa on Monday.

Moreover, the couple was spotted at the Soho Sessions, where Hudson gave a spirited performance before continuing the night with friends.

Additionally, the actress was seen laughing and playfully leaning against a doorframe around 2 a.m., while Fujikawa looked on with a more serious expression.

It is worth mentioning that the sighting came shortly after Hudson opened up about her flirtatious nature in a candid interview with Bustle, where she admitted to “flirting with everyone.”

Meanwhile, she remains busy promoting her upcoming Netflix series Running Point, inspired by the life of Los Angeles Lakers president Jeanie Buss.

The series is set to premiere on February 27.