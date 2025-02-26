 
Geo News

Kate Hudson makes headlines with her look in New York City

Kate Hudson stuns fans with her stylish look in burgundy maxi dress at The Peninsula Hotel in New York City

By
Web Desk
|

February 26, 2025

Kate Hudson makes headlines with her look in New York City
Kate Hudson makes headlines with her look in New York City

Kate Hudson turned heads as she arrived at The Peninsula Hotel in New York on Tuesday night, following her appearance on The Tonight Show.

The Almost Famous star showcased her boho-chic style in a flowing burgundy maxi dress featuring sheer tiered layers that revealed a glimpse of her legs.

She paired the striking outfit with an orange leather jacket and matching knee-high boots, exuding effortless glamour.

According to Daily Mail, Hudson has been making the most of her time in the city, enjoying a lively night out with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa on Monday.

Moreover, the couple was spotted at the Soho Sessions, where Hudson gave a spirited performance before continuing the night with friends.

Additionally, the actress was seen laughing and playfully leaning against a doorframe around 2 a.m., while Fujikawa looked on with a more serious expression.

It is worth mentioning that the sighting came shortly after Hudson opened up about her flirtatious nature in a candid interview with Bustle, where she admitted to “flirting with everyone.”

Meanwhile, she remains busy promoting her upcoming Netflix series Running Point, inspired by the life of Los Angeles Lakers president Jeanie Buss.

The series is set to premiere on February 27.

Renee Zellweger put off marriage amid Ant Anstead romance: Source
Renee Zellweger put off marriage amid Ant Anstead romance: Source
Prince Harry breaks silence on Meghan Markle's posts about Invictus Games video
Prince Harry breaks silence on Meghan Markle's posts about Invictus Games
Taylor Swift receives ‘ultimate respect' from star Frances Tiafoe
Taylor Swift receives ‘ultimate respect' from star Frances Tiafoe
Olivia Munn shares insight on new goals amid cancer battle video
Olivia Munn shares insight on new goals amid cancer battle
Travis Kelce reveals how he finds comfort with Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce reveals how he finds comfort with Taylor Swift
Sad and emotionally broken Kate Middleton fails to garner sympathy
Sad and emotionally broken Kate Middleton fails to garner sympathy
Kanye West lands in hot waters in Japan over Bianca Censori's Grammys display
Kanye West lands in hot waters in Japan over Bianca Censori's Grammys display
Megan Thee Stallion pushes lawsuit against ex with new development
Megan Thee Stallion pushes lawsuit against ex with new development