Olivia Munn shares insight on new goals amid cancer battle

Olivia Munn shares insight on new goals amid ongoing cancer battle

Olivia Munn is taking things slow amid her breast cancer journey.

Attending the 2025 TIME Women of the Year Gala on Tuesday, February 25, Munn shared how her approach to everyday goals has changed as she battles a major disease.

“I'm doing really good today,” she told People. “I am working through different medications and I think anyone who's gone through any kind of cancer, but specifically breast cancer, understands there's a real science to figuring out the best kind of medication for you.”

She acknowledged that “there are good days and bad days,” but she has "hit a good stride” with her health.

The X-Men: Apocalypse star shared that she no longer pressures herself to get a lot done in a day and enjoys time at home with her family, which includes her husband John Mulaney, and their two kids Malcolm, 3, and five-month-old daughter Méi.

“I think before all of this, I wanted to seize the day and get stuff done and have my list of to-do things,” she shared. “And now my to-do lists are a lot shorter. I love organizing and my house is a mess — I don't know if it's because of cancer treatment or because I have two children.”

"I give myself a lot of grace now with things like that,” Munn added. “I don't worry about the house being a mess … I just wake up and really kind of give myself, I call them attainable goals instead of making really big goals that you end up feeling like I fell short … so I feel successful every day no matter how small it is.”

Olivia Munn was an honoree at the TIME Women of the Year Gala and was supported by John Mulaney.