Meghan Markle doesn't have 'skill or patience' to succeed with new goal, says expert

Meghan Markle has taken a new approach to building a following but an expert doubts she'll succeed

Meghan Markle has reportedly been working hard just like any other social media influencer to promote her make-or-break Netflix lifestyle show With Love, Meghan. Still, an expert believes she doesn’t have what it takes to maintain a following online.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is also set to launch products from her lifestyle brand As Ever which will include jam, tea, coffee, wallpaper, pet shampoo, and olive oil. The products will first land in stores in two American mega-malls on the outskirts of Dallas and Philadelphia and also be sold at two of Netflix’s brick-and-mortar stores.

With her brand and her Netflix show at stake, the Duchess is under high pressure, per an expert, and has rejoined social media recently and even shared glimpses at her marriage to Prince Harry.

Showbiz fixer professor Jonathan Shalit, chairman of InterTalent Rights Group, told Radar Online that Meghan must have been "working very hard for four or five months" ahead of her lifestyle show, which is set to begin streaming on March 5.

The talent manager continued: "When you're managing a program or a podcast there's a lot of hard work you don't see.”

"My guess is she's been working very hard for four or five months and feeling pressure when you put your work in the public domain to be judged, there's always going to be pressure," he explained.

He also noted that Meghan Markle is becoming an "influencer with influence" and is "working hard to pay the bills" as she has an "impressive engagement on social media.”

"But knowing Meghan, it's not something she's going to have the patience – or skill – to maintain," he remarked.