Millie Bobby Brown wants to play Britney Spears

Millie Bobby Brown wants to put out Britney Spears’ life.

The Stranger Things star revealed that she would “love” to play the iconic Princess of Pop in a biopic, though it wouldn’t be without the approval of Britney herself.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, she said, "I mean, she is an absolute icon.”

"I would love nothing more than to be a part of her story. But, that's her story, and I am in full support of her bringing her story to life how she wants to," Millie added.

These comments from the 21-year-old actress comes amid rumors swirling around that the Oops!… I Did It Again crooner would be portrayed by Millie in an upcoming biopic.

The rumors were fueled further after the Enola Holmes star debuted blonde hair earlier this week.

This possibility, by Millie, was also discussed back in 2022, on The Drew Barrymore show, where she said, "I want to play a real person and I think for me, Britney. (It) would be Britney Spears. I think her story, first of all, resonates with me."

"Just growing up in the public eye watching her videos, watching interviews of how when she was younger..." Millie added, continuing, "I see the scramble for words (in her interviews) and I don't know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only."