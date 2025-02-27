 
Geo News

When Michelle Trachtenberg spoke about ‘inspiring force' in her life

Michelle Trachtenberg has passed away at the age of 39

By
Web Desk
|

February 27, 2025

Michelle Trachtenberg has left fans in shock after her sudden death.

The Gossip Girl star, who has passed away at the age of 39, once spoke about the support of her mother in a confessional.

In a March 2005 interview with Blackfilm, Michelle shared that her mom, Lana, had "always been there."

"She is really proud of me, and is really happy that I'm doing something that I love," the actress said. "She never pushed any of her particular ideals or opinions on me. She always just did what was best and she's been my inspiring force."

This comes as sources told the U.S. Sun the Gossip Girl star was fighting a secret health battle. Fingers pointed at a liver transplant she reportedly underwent recently as a report in ABC News said she "may have been experiencing complications."

