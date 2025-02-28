Meghan Markle earned new nickname over ‘woke' personality

Meghan Markle had earned a secret nickname in the Royal household during her time in the UK, says an expert.



The Duchess of Sussex, who married Prince Harry back in 2018, was branded ‘Mystic Meg’ for her woke opinions about Royal duties.

Royal author Tom Quinn notes: “Her nickname for a while was the Duchess of Difficult, but she had other, friendlier nicknames, including Mystic Meg, while came about because she was so new agey, so woke, about so many things".

This comes amid claims that Meghan Markle wanted ti brand herself like her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

A Royal insider further told Tom Quinn: "Meghan once said, 'What Diana started I want to finish,' and we took that to mean she wanted to become a sort of globetrotting champion of the poor and the marginalised.”