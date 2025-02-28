 
Geo News

Meghan Markle earned new nickname over ‘woke' personality

Meghan Markle had received a pet name based on her woke personality

By
Web Desk
|

February 28, 2025

Meghan Markle had earned a secret nickname in the Royal household during her time in the UK, says an expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, who married Prince Harry back in 2018, was branded ‘Mystic Meg’ for her woke opinions about Royal duties.

Royal author Tom Quinn notes: “Her nickname for a while was the Duchess of Difficult, but she had other, friendlier nicknames, including Mystic Meg, while came about because she was so new agey, so woke, about so many things".

This comes amid claims that Meghan Markle wanted ti brand herself like her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

A Royal insider further told Tom Quinn: "Meghan once said, 'What Diana started I want to finish,' and we took that to mean she wanted to become a sort of globetrotting champion of the poor and the marginalised.”

Pregnant Kylie Kelce reveals strict screen time rule for her kids
Pregnant Kylie Kelce reveals strict screen time rule for her kids
Michelle Trachtenberg gets tribute from ‘Gossip Girl' writer: ‘It was an honour' video
Michelle Trachtenberg gets tribute from ‘Gossip Girl' writer: ‘It was an honour'
Michelle Trachtenberg's cause of death remains 'undetermined'
Michelle Trachtenberg's cause of death remains 'undetermined'
Zendaya joins 'Shrek' in new trailer
Zendaya joins 'Shrek' in new trailer
Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce ‘retirement' plans finalised video
Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce ‘retirement' plans finalised
Cindy Crawford calls out Oprah Winfrey for making her 'show off' body in old interview
Cindy Crawford calls out Oprah Winfrey for making her 'show off' body in old interview
Bob Dylan surprises Machine Gun Kelly with random post about him
Bob Dylan surprises Machine Gun Kelly with random post about him
Sean ‘Diddy' Combs lands in trouble with latest allegation
Sean ‘Diddy' Combs lands in trouble with latest allegation