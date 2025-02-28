Lilibet, Archie bring major change in Meghan Markle's life

Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie have brought major change in Meghan Markle’s life, an expert has claimed.

According to AFP, Pauline MacLaran, a professor of marketing at Royal Holloway University of London, believes Meghan may have been seeking out a "safer route" in the latest series, which harks back to her time running lifestyle blog The Tig from 2014-17.

MacLaran remarks come days before Meghan’s new series ´With Love, Meghan´ on Netflix.

"She tried a few different things but hasn´t been successful, so she´s trying again with a different approach," MacLaran said, adding that it appeared Meghan was "trying to be more conservative" and "going for a more traditional role" this time.

The shift may also reflect changes in Meghan’s personal life, MacLaran said.

In the video announcing the "As Ever" rebrand, the couple´s three-year-old daughter Lilibet makes an appearance in the background.

MacLaran continued, "We have to remember she is at a stage of her life with two kids, it might have changed her perspective on many things, it might have changed her."