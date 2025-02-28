 
Geo News

Lilibet, Archie bring major change in Meghan Markle's life

Meghan Markle shares Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet with husband Prince Harry

By
Web Desk
|

February 28, 2025

Lilibet, Archie bring major change in Meghan Markle's life

Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie have brought major change in Meghan Markle’s life, an expert has claimed.

According to AFP, Pauline MacLaran, a professor of marketing at Royal Holloway University of London, believes Meghan may have been seeking out a "safer route" in the latest series, which harks back to her time running lifestyle blog The Tig from 2014-17.

MacLaran remarks come days before Meghan’s new series ´With Love, Meghan´ on Netflix.

"She tried a few different things but hasn´t been successful, so she´s trying again with a different approach," MacLaran said, adding that it appeared Meghan was "trying to be more conservative" and "going for a more traditional role" this time.

The shift may also reflect changes in Meghan’s personal life, MacLaran said.

In the video announcing the "As Ever" rebrand, the couple´s three-year-old daughter Lilibet makes an appearance in the background.

MacLaran continued, "We have to remember she is at a stage of her life with two kids, it might have changed her perspective on many things, it might have changed her."

Jennifer Aniston 'secretly' meets new guys years after second divorce: Source
Jennifer Aniston 'secretly' meets new guys years after second divorce: Source
Kourtney Kardashian' ex Scott Disick gets honest about using weight loss drugs
Kourtney Kardashian' ex Scott Disick gets honest about using weight loss drugs
King Charles sends special letter to Donald Trump
King Charles sends special letter to Donald Trump
Meghan Markle's plan for Prince Harry laid bare in shocking twist
Meghan Markle's plan for Prince Harry laid bare in shocking twist
Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift's reason behind split revealed
Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift's reason behind split revealed
Meghan Markle's thoughts exposed over unroyal PDA: Here's what she thinks of hate
Meghan Markle's thoughts exposed over unroyal PDA: Here's what she thinks of hate
Duchess Sophie of Edinburgh receives new honour
Duchess Sophie of Edinburgh receives new honour
Travis Kelce becomes 'better man' after dating Taylor Swift: Source
Travis Kelce becomes 'better man' after dating Taylor Swift: Source