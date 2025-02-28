King Charles left helpless as latest move draws backlash

Donald Trump accepted an invitation from King Charles on Thursday to visit Britain, making the U.S. president the first elected political leader in modern times to be hosted for two state visits by a British monarch.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer handed Trump a letter from Charles in front of reporters at the White House ahead of formal meetings.

Trump immediately opened and read the letter, jokingly checking that it bore the King's signature, which he then described as "beautiful" and held up for the cameras to see.

"This is really special. This has never happened before. This is unprecedented," Starmer told Trump, before gently pressing the president for an answer to the invitation.

"The answer is yes," Trump responded. He told Starmer he would attend with first lady Melania Trump. "We look forward to being there and honoring the king ... Your country is a fantastic country, and it'll be our honor to be there."

The letter from King Charles, who happens to Canada's Head of State, angered many Canadians who have been pitted against Americans by none other than Trump with his remarks that Canada should become the 51s state of the United States.

A large number of people took to social media to record their protest over what they called the King's attempt to please Trump.

The king and the British prime minister were accused of ignoring Canada's distress amid Trump's verbal assaults on the country.

"Watching Sir Keir Starmer hand over a letter from King Charles, inviting Trump for a second state visit, was a sad sight. The once-great United Kingdom is now so desperate to please Trump that they resort to medieval pomp and spectacle just to make him feel important," wrote political scientist Kio Amachree on X while commenting on the king's move.



Canadians have canceled trips south of the border, boycotted U.S. alcohol and other products and even booed at sporting events after U.S. President Donald Trump announced 25% tariffs on most of Canada's goods on Saturday.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau immediately announced retaliatory tariffs on C$155 billion ($107 billion) of U.S. goods. Those on C$30 billion will take effect on Tuesday, the same day as most of Trump's tariffs, and duties on the remaining C$125 billion in 21 days, Trudeau said.

Some Facebook groups in Canada are encouraging people to boycott American goods. Some users said they have cancelled Netflix and are trying not to use Amazon.

Trudeau also encouraged Canadians to buy local and vacation in Canada, a sentiment echoed by many local officials.

The positions of Head of State and Head of Government in Canada are held by separate people.

The Prime Minister is the Head of Government, and the Monarch – currently His Majesty King Charles III – is the Head of State.

The Monarch’s powers and responsibilities are established and limited by the Canadian Constitution and several other laws.