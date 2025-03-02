Prince Harry finally gives his take on California and life with Meghan Markle

True insight into how Prince Harry sees his life in the US has been brought to light.

The news and admissions have been by former professional rugby player Richie McCaw who spoke to the prince at the Invictus Games 2025.

He dished on all those royal anecdotes in an interview with Us Weekly.

Their conversation started once McCaw said, “‘I said, ‘How things go?”

To this “‘he goes, ‘Well, life’s going on pretty good.’ He was like, ‘Yeah, I can drop the kids off at school… without any issue.’ And hey, we all take that for granted, don’t we? But tough situation to be in…however you look at it.”

For those still unversed, Prince Harry moved to California with Meghan back in 2020, during the height of the pandemic and have since welcomed Princess Lilibet, their youngest, into the fold.

Their conversation didn’t end there either because Mr McCaw also spoke to Prince Harry about his experience starting the Games themselves and got the prince saying, “Today, I have the benefit of hindsight and experience, but I wouldn’t change any of it — except still wishing there were no need for the Invictus Games.”

He also revaled that Meghan has also had a hand in it since 2016 because she’s “been part of this community since shortly after the Orlando Games in 2016 and has loved every minute of it. There are so many special memories.”