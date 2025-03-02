Liam Payne’s family opens up on impact of media’s 'speculation' around singer’s death

Liam Payne’s family has spoken out about the media coverage around how the singer died.

In a statement criticizing the coverage, the family said the “attention and speculation” caused them “indescribable, lasting damage.”

The statement came a few hours after the One Direction alum was honored at the annual music Brit Awards.

The statement read: “Liam’s death was an unspeakable tragedy. This is a time of tremendous grief and pain for those who knew and loved him. Liam ought to have had a long life ahead of him. Instead, Bear has lost his father, Geoff and Karen have lost their son, Ruth and Nicola have lost their brother, and all of Liam’s friends and fans have lost someone they held very dear.”

“We understand that the investigation into Liam’s death was absolutely necessary, and the family recognizes the work done by the Argentinian authorities. However, the family accepts the Court of Appeal’s decision to drop all charges,” the Payne family noted.

“The constant media attention and speculation which has accompanied the process has exacted indescribable, lasting damage on the family, particularly on Liam’s son who is trying to process emotions which no seven-year-old should have to experience,” they explained.

“The family has always wished for privacy to grieve and asks that they be given the space and time to do so,” they concluded.

Liam Payne died in October 2024 after falling from the balcony of his room on the third floor of the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The singer was 31.