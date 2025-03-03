Meghan Markle receives big news as she gears for ‘With Love, Meghan’ release

Meghan Markle has received a relieving news ahead of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan release on March 4.

According to a latest report, the Duchess of Sussex faces no risk of copyright claims despite online comparisons between the trailer of her forthcoming show and Pamela Anderson's 2024 lifestyle promo.

After Meghan dropped a glimpse at her show on her Instagram account, fans were quick to point out similarities between the two shows, but legal experts said that no infringement has occurred.

Stephen Lowry, Head of Trade Marks, Copyright, and Designs at Brandsmiths Law Firm, told GB News that UK copyright law requires proof of actual copying.

"Under UK copyright laws, copyright infringement requires proof that copying has taken place,” he told the publication.

"As such, whilst there may be coinciding elements between the two shows, such similarities will not give rise to infringement if the works are the results of independent creation, that is, content that is created independently absent copying."