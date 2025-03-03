Kate Middleton, Prince William's dislike towards a key royal aspect comes

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s private life has just been brought to the public by a former aide and royal communications secretary Jason Knauf.

He shared everything in the interview with 60 Minutes Australia.

Amidst that conversation the former aide noted that the main thing they had no interest in, when it came to being a royal was the fame that followed.

According to him “They're not that interested in the fame and celebrity that comes with it. In fact, not really interested at all.”

Instead, “They're out there doing their jobs, but for the right reasons.”

Before concluding the expert decided to gush on them even more and add, “With both of these people, the prince and the princess, what you see is what you really get behind the scenes as well,”