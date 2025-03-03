Critics address everything about Meghan Markle's plagiarism

Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix special With Love, Meghan has been getting attention for all the wrong reasons in the recent week and it’s all because of the similarities being noted in the trailers between Meghan and Pamela Anderson’s Cooking with Love.

These comparisons happened not just between the clips and shots, but also in the naming of the show itself.

For reference Anderson’s teaser released in October of 2024 whereas Meghan’s came out in January 2025.

The head of Trade Marks, Copyright, and Designs at Brandsmiths Law Firm, Stephen Lowry commented on this and laid out his opinion during an interview with GB News.

That conversation began with him noting the similarities in Meghan’s trailer when compared to that of Pamela Anderson and admitted that copyright infringement claims require ‘proof’ that any kind of copying ever took place.

While explaining he was quoted saying, “Under UK copyright laws, copyright infringement requires proof that copying has taken place.”

“As such, whilst there may be coinciding elements between the two shows, such similarities will not give rise to infringement”.

That is only “if the works are the results of independent creation, that is,” i.e. “content that is created independently absent copying.”