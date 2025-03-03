 
Meghan Markle fears drudging up Kate Middleton's name?

Meghan Markle has a lot of fears associated with her sister in law

March 03, 2025

Meghan Markle fears drudging up Kate Middleton's name?

Netflix’s lack of movement on Meghan Markle’s behalf has just sparked some chatter.

Comments about it have been shared by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She shared all these thoughts in a candid piece for News.com.au and it noted how, “We have not seen the Netflix machine crank into any sort of gear to market the show.”

Neither have we “seen a carefully orchestrated, hand-hewn advertising campaign to build hype and buzz around the series.”

Another thing, “We have not seen the duchess out giving interviews to the select titles she has spoken to in the past, you know, the ones who can be relied on to toe the party line and to not ask questions that start, “‘So, about Kate …’” either at this time.

All in all, “as the clock ticks down, the ‘nothing’ only grows,” Ms Elser admitted.

For those unversed, apart from comments made by people like Mindy Kaling, who was seen on the show’s teaser, as well as Netflix’s CEO Ted Sarandos, “there has not been much other big-name support for the show.”

“Instead, Meghan has largely been a one-woman promotional band, and has been playing the drums, the horns and cymbals herself,” and with that being the case “the 43-year-old has had her work cut out for her,” Ms Elser noted of this before signing off. 

