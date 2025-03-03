Shakira postpones THIRD show due to reasons 'beyond my control'

 
March 03, 2025

Shakira has cancelled her third show due to safety concerns.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 48-year-old singer announced the postponement of her concert in Santiago, Chile.

 "I am heartbroken that I cannot sing for you today for reasons beyond my control," the multi-Grammy-winner said in a statement written in Spanish.

“There are two things I would never compromise: the safety of my team and my fans, and I would never offer you a show below the quality standards you deserve,” emphasised the Waka Waka hitmaker.

"You can imagine how painful it is for me as an artist to see that after so many efforts to come to this country that I love so much, my show in Chile on this occasion must be rescheduled,” she added.

For those unversed, Shakira was scheduled to perform at Estadio Nacional on March 2.

This marks the singer's third postponement after she cancelled her February 24 performance in Medellín, Colombia, and her February 16 concert in Lima, Peru.

