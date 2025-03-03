Meghan Markle crushes Prince Harry's major wish regarding Lilibet, Archie

Meghan Markle has seemingly crushed her husband Prince Harry’s major wish regarding their kids Archie and Lilibet with latest move.

This has been claimed by royal expert Angela Levin in her piece for the Sky News.

The royal expert writes, Meghan’s sudden change of heart about Archie and Lilibet’s privacy directly undermines two causes close to Harry’s heart.

Angela’s remarks came days after Meghan launched her new project 'As Ever' with a photo of daughter Lilibet.

The photo shows Meghan walking bare feet through the grass at her Montecito mansion with Lilibet.

Meghan launched the project while Harry was at the Invictus Games in Canada.

However, the royal expert writes Meghan has crushed Harry’s wishes as one of his biggest priorities is that he doesn’t want his children to appear in public due to concerns about their safety and privacy.

Meghan Markle said about her new project, “I’m thrilled to introduce you to As Ever — a brand that I created and have poured my heart into.”