 
Geo News

Meghan Markle crushes Prince Harry's major wish regarding Lilibet

Meghan Markle said about her new project, “I’m thrilled to introduce you to As Ever"

By
Web Desk
|

March 03, 2025

Meghan Markle crushes Prince Harrys major wish regarding Lilibet, Archie
Meghan Markle crushes Prince Harry's major wish regarding Lilibet, Archie

Meghan Markle has seemingly crushed her husband Prince Harry’s major wish regarding their kids Archie and Lilibet with latest move.

This has been claimed by royal expert Angela Levin in her piece for the Sky News.

The royal expert writes, Meghan’s sudden change of heart about Archie and Lilibet’s privacy directly undermines two causes close to Harry’s heart.

Angela’s remarks came days after Meghan launched her new project 'As Ever' with a photo of daughter Lilibet.

The photo shows Meghan walking bare feet through the grass at her Montecito mansion with Lilibet.

Meghan launched the project while Harry was at the Invictus Games in Canada.

However, the royal expert writes Meghan has crushed Harry’s wishes as one of his biggest priorities is that he doesn’t want his children to appear in public due to concerns about their safety and privacy.

Meghan Markle said about her new project, “I’m thrilled to introduce you to As Ever — a brand that I created and have poured my heart into.”

‘Wicked' star Paul Tazewell makes major career leap with historic Oscars win
‘Wicked' star Paul Tazewell makes major career leap with historic Oscars win
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive warning ahead of Netflix show release video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive warning ahead of Netflix show release
Chris Rock makes shocking return to the Oscars afterparty since Will Smith slap drama
Chris Rock makes shocking return to the Oscars afterparty since Will Smith slap drama
Meghan Markle's 'identity crisis' dubbed 'business strategy' by expert video
Meghan Markle's 'identity crisis' dubbed 'business strategy' by expert
King Charles overshadows Prince William as global crisis deepens
King Charles overshadows Prince William as global crisis deepens
James Bond fans suspect female 007 is coming after THIS shocking move
James Bond fans suspect female 007 is coming after THIS shocking move
Lindsay Lohan drops major update on 'Freakier Friday'
Lindsay Lohan drops major update on 'Freakier Friday'
Netflix insiders call Harry and Meghan a ‘nightmare' as deal nears end
Netflix insiders call Harry and Meghan a ‘nightmare' as deal nears end