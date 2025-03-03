 
Oscars 2025 saw 'earth-shaking' event

Quake hits after the 2025 Academy Awards ceremony

March 03, 2025

Hours after the 2025 Oscars wrapped up, many stars were at the afterparties when the Earth shook for a while.

Multiple reports show that a preliminary 3.9-magnitude earthquake hit the North Hollywood area.

Over 8,000 people were reported to feel something shaking, and the quake was felt across Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley.

Sources told THR that when the temblor hit, Chappell Roan was in the middle of his performance at the 33rd Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party.

Though no one at the event noticed anything unusual, the attendees of the post-Oscars exclusive party at the Governors Ball felt the earth shaking for a moment; the insiders told the outlet.

In the meantime, Conan O'Brien hosted the 97th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. 

That night, Anora took home five awards, including best picture. Adrien Brody won best actor for The Brutalist, while Mikey Madison scooped up best actress for Anora.

