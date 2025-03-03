Demi Moore says THIS after shocking Oscars loss to Mikey Madison

Demi Moore's reaction to losing the Best Actress Oscar has gone viral.

During the 97th Academy Awards on March 2, the 62-year-old actress, famed for her role in The Substance, lost to Mikey Madison, 25, for her performance in Anora.

The moment captured on cameras went viral, showcasing Demi's stiff reaction and muttering something.

Now, according to DailyMail, a lip reader Nicola Hickling confirmed what Demi muttered after losing the prestigious award.

Nicole stated, "Demi says "nice" but she isn't smiling when she says it. Her body is almost nodding like she had to force herself to say it."

It is worth mentioning that Mikey acknowledged her fellow nominees in her acceptance speech, saying, "I also just want to recognize the thoughtful, intelligent, beautiful, breathtaking work of my fellow nominees. I'm honored to be recognized alongside all of you."

"This is a dream come true, I'm probably going to wake up tomorrow. Thank you so much, Sean [Baker], I adore you. This is all because of you. Thank you," Mikey Madison added.