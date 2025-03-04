 
Buckingham Palace has shared a big statement after Meghan Markle Netflix show was released on Tuesday.

Produced by the duchess, With Love, Meghan, which aims to be a fresh take on the lifestyle genre, has been released today.

Amid the release of Meghan Markle's show, the royal family took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared a meaningful update regarding Duchess Sophie.

The palace tweeted, “As Royal Colonel of The Queen's Own Yeomanry, The Duchess has visited troops based at Warcop Training Centre in Cumbria.

“HRH met and spoke to reservists of the Queen’s Own Yeomanry to gain insight into their work.”

Buckingham Palace releases major statement as Meghan Markle Netflix show drops

The statement further reads, the Duchess has visited troops based at Warcop Training Centre in Cumbria and attended a training exercise.

Created in 1971, The Queen’s Own Yeomanry is a light cavalry regiment in the Army Reserve. Its role involves operating in front of other forces to gather intelligence on the enemy and the environment.

The regiment use high-tech weaponry, thermal imaging equipment, and the latest digital battlefield communications systems to undertake these job roles.

