Prince Harry swoons with ‘machismo' entry on Meghan's show

Prince Harry’s cameo in Meghan Markle’s cooking show wins hearts

March 05, 2025

Prince Harry has dropped a memorable appearance in Meghan Markle’s cooking show, ‘With Love, Meghan.’

The Duke of Sussex appeared on the final segment of episode eight, Feels Like Home on Netflix lit up the ‘As Ever’ launch party with his aura.

Body language expert Judi James says: “Where would a traditional wife be without her husband to admire and acknowledge all her hard work?” 

“Harry’s body language here exudes a pronounced aura of machismo, as though he’s stepped straight out of his polo documentary into a world of ‘feminine’ soft skills,” Judi explains. 

“His shoulders are square, his legs are splayed, one hand is casually slung into his jeans pocket in a gesture of sexual power, while the other clutches his drink as though preparing to toast the regiment. 

“His body language moments are all about rewarding Meghan for her meticulous hosting skills.

“While most men might be scanning the flower-strewn buffet for chicken nuggets, Harry is radiating admiration,” noted the expert.

