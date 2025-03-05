 
Meghan Markle's expensive cooking show does not have ‘much to do with reality'

Meghan Markle’s is branded too glamorous to work in the kitchen

Web Desk
March 05, 2025

Meghan Markle’s new cooking show could seem out of touch to so many people, says an expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is spotted trying her favourite recipes in her lavish Montecito kitchen, is branded ‘too glamorous’ for the show.

Royal expert Hugo Vickers tells The Sun: Hugo said: "I mean, it really is a rich woman in a very expensive kitchen, which is not her own, and one of the reports said you'd have to spend £8 million to get a house with a kitchen like that in it.

"The various pots and pans and devices that you need are all have all been listed in the media, and all very expensive, you know. 

"I see figures like £450 for some things and £60 for some smaller things.

"It's a sort of it's a sort of presentation of a kind of a rather false, but, you know, potentially enviable life, I suppose, in Montecito, I mean, it's all very glamorous, and doesn't seem to have very much to do with reality,” he noted.

