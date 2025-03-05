 
Kate Middleton issues ultimatum to Prince William: 'Enough is enough'

Following Prince Harry’s visit, Kate Middleton told William that ‘enough is enough’

Web Desk
March 05, 2025

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has issued an ultimatum to her husband Prince William following a secret meeting with Prince Harry in Mustique.

According to a report by the Closer, Prince Harry held meeting with the future queen when she was on private getaway with Prince William and their children in Caribbean island of Mustique for the half term holidays a few days back.

However, the insiders claimed, “William was frosty the entire time and didn’t really engage.”

The sources told the publication Kate Middleton was a little more ‘subdued’ when Harry left - making it clear how torn she felt between wanting to reconcile with Harry and being happy he came and of course,  loyalty and love for William.

“After Harry’s visit she told William that ‘enough is enough’ and that he really has to try to work towards forgiving his brother,” the insider said about the Princess of Wales ultimatum to the Prince.

“If the last year has taught her anything, it’s that life is too short,” the sources further claimed.

