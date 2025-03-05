Prince Harry takes a step back to let Meghan Markle shine at key event

Prince Harry radiated with “admiration” as Meghan Markle took center stage while celebrating the launch of her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

The Duchess of Sussex’s new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, ended with Meghan celebrating the launch of her lifestyle brand, As Ever, where Prince Harry made a brief appearance.

According to body language expert Judi James, Harry’s presence shows his admiration for Meghan’s efforts as he stood among guests watching her give a speech.

While Meghan takes the spotlight, Harry’s role is more of a supportive guest rather than a co-host, noted the expert.

“Where would a traditional wife be without her husband to admire and acknowledge all her hard work?” Judi asked, adding that Harry’s appearance was "vital" for the show’s success.

“His body language moments are all about rewarding Meghan for her meticulous hosting skills,” James said of the Duke of Sussex’s brief appearances while speaking with Fabulous.

“While most men might be scanning the flower-strewn buffet for chicken nuggets, Harry is radiating admiration.”

She continued, “Harry is seen standing with the rest of Meghan’s ‘audience’ - friends and family - adopting the same confident, macho pose as he watches his wife with pride during her speech.

“The presentation clearly indicates that, while this is a loving brunch for friends and family, it is not a jointly hosted family event.

“This is Meghan’s moment, and she is the one at the forefront giving the speech. If anything, Harry appears to be a guest here.”