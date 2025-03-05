'Daredevil: Born Again' gives special message in ep 2

Kamar de los Reyes played the vigilante White Tiger in Daredevil: Born Again, and the series paid tribute to him after his death.



He came in the second episode with a special statement that appeared before the scene's opening. "In loving memory of Kamar de los Reyes," it reads.

In a chat with Comic Book, Executive producer Sana Amana said, “Can I say one thing about a character we do know about, which is White Tiger? It’s the first time we’re seeing White Tiger on screen, I’m very excited about it."

“Kamar de los Reyes, who we lost, unfortunately, after filming ended, was just an incredible force. And we really hope that people will love him and love what he brought to it.”

She continued that the character Hector Ayala, aka the White Tiger, serves as “a really important reflection of even Matt’s personal journey."

Kamar died on Christmas Eve, 2023, after losing a battle with cancer. He was 56.

Daredevil: Born Again is airing on Disney+.