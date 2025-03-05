Prince Harry's friend sends best wishes to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry’s best friend Ignacio Figueras has sent best wishes to Meghan Markle after the release of her Netflix show.

Taking to Instagram, Nacho Figueras shared a photo of Meghan with his wife Delfina Blaquier, and said: “With love things are better.

“Wishing you a lot of success. We love you @meghan.”

Nacho Figueras wife Delfina also shared the same photo with Meghan on Instagram saying, “Its here! So proud of you, M! No matter where you are, it’s time to tune in—With Love, Meghan is now streaming on @Netflix.”

She continued, “Watching you pour your heart into this project with so much passion, intention, and purpose has been incredible. You were truly in your element, and it was such a joy to witness.”

Delfina added, “Excited for everyone to watch and experience this beautiful journey! @Meghan @aseverofficial #LoveWins.”

Reacting to it, Nacho Figueras dropped simple heart emoticon.

Meghan Markle´s new lifestyle show went live on Netflix Tuesday, showcasing the former British royal as a thriving domestic maven.