 
Geo News

Meghan Markle 'had to give away' more than Harry wanted in Netflix show

Meghan Markle may have shared more than Prince Harry wanted in her Netflix show, but there's a reason behind that

By
Web Desk
|

March 05, 2025

Meghan Markle may have shared more than Prince Harry wanted in her Netflix show, but theres a reason behind that
Meghan Markle may have shared more than Prince Harry wanted in her Netflix show, but there's a reason behind that

Meghan Markle may have had to give away "more than Harry would want" on her new Netflix show With Love, Meghan.

During an appearance on the Sky News Daily podcast, Rhiannon Mills argued that Meghan may have been under pressure to share more than Harry wanted to because his Netflix show Polo had alre flopped and the streaming giant wanted to recoup some of their cash through the Duchess’ show.

Rhiannon said: "So, the polo show bombed, and so Netflix will want to be recouping some of their money. In a way, it's a bit like when Harry wrote his book, Spare.”

She continued: "You got the impression that he had to give probably more than he maybe wanted in terms of an insight into his family life, and I think Meghan, with this show as well, probably has had to kind of give more than…”

"Well, certainly maybe give more than Harry would want her to in terms of letting them into her personal life," she added. 

Meghan Markle's show features the Duchess of Sussex cooking, gardening and hosting her celebrity pals. 

Meghan Markle faces fresh allegations regarding royal title after surprise remarks
Meghan Markle faces fresh allegations regarding royal title after surprise remarks
Kathy Hilton reacts to Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky's split
Kathy Hilton reacts to Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky's split
Robert de Niro stirs up 'hornet's nest' in family with plans for will
Robert de Niro stirs up 'hornet's nest' in family with plans for will
Two times when Dolly Parton weighed in on her views on motherhood
Two times when Dolly Parton weighed in on her views on motherhood
Neil Patrick Harris spotted in New York while filming major new project
Neil Patrick Harris spotted in New York while filming major new project
Noel, Liam Gallagher embark on new journey amid reunion plans
Noel, Liam Gallagher embark on new journey amid reunion plans
Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky step out for rare date night in NYC
Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky step out for rare date night in NYC
King Charles steals limelight from Meghan's Netflix show video
King Charles steals limelight from Meghan's Netflix show