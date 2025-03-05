Meghan Markle reveals sweet bond Archie and Lilibet have with close pal

Meghan Markle’s longtime makeup artist and friend Daniel Martin is an “uncle” to her children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Meghan hosts Martin in the first episode of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan. The Duchess of Sussex prepares a cottage outside her home for Daniel to stay in, and also engages in activities with him.

While pulling honey out of a beehive, she shared, “I’ve got good vibes. It’s, like, also that little reminder to do something that scares you a little bit. I think that’s part of it, but I’m trying to stay in the calm of it because it’s beautiful to be this connected.”

Recalling the start of her friendship with Martin, she said: “When I first had my job on Suits and I started going to events, he was doing my makeup for that, and we far transcended makeup and just became friends.”

“He has just been in my life for the before, during and after, shall we say, and he’s very much a mainstay,” added the mom-of-two.

“Uncle Daniel, the kids call him,” she shared of Archie and Lilibet.

“I know Daniel very well, and I love him to pieces,” Meghan Markle gushed.