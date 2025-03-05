 
Geo News

Meghan Markle reveals sweet bond Archie and Lilibet have with close pal

Meghan Markle is opening up about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's sweet bond with her friend

By
Web Desk
|

March 05, 2025

Meghan Markle reveals sweet bond Archie and Lilibet have with close pal

Meghan Markle’s longtime makeup artist and friend Daniel Martin is an “uncle” to her children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Meghan hosts Martin in the first episode of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan. The Duchess of Sussex prepares a cottage outside her home for Daniel to stay in, and also engages in activities with him.

While pulling honey out of a beehive, she shared, “I’ve got good vibes. It’s, like, also that little reminder to do something that scares you a little bit. I think that’s part of it, but I’m trying to stay in the calm of it because it’s beautiful to be this connected.”

Recalling the start of her friendship with Martin, she said: “When I first had my job on Suits and I started going to events, he was doing my makeup for that, and we far transcended makeup and just became friends.”

“He has just been in my life for the before, during and after, shall we say, and he’s very much a mainstay,” added the mom-of-two.

“Uncle Daniel, the kids call him,” she shared of Archie and Lilibet.

“I know Daniel very well, and I love him to pieces,” Meghan Markle gushed.

Princess Anne given new responsibilities
Princess Anne given new responsibilities
Jelly Roll recalls ‘supervised visits' to daughter during ‘criminal' era
Jelly Roll recalls ‘supervised visits' to daughter during ‘criminal' era
Kanye West gets honest about President Donald Trump
Kanye West gets honest about President Donald Trump
'Barbie' sequel isn't in development: Report
'Barbie' sequel isn't in development: Report
Meghan Markle 'had to give away' more than Harry wanted in Netflix show
Meghan Markle 'had to give away' more than Harry wanted in Netflix show
Prince Harry's friend sends best wishes to Meghan Markle
Prince Harry's friend sends best wishes to Meghan Markle
US leader tries Prince Harry's patience with latest remarks
US leader tries Prince Harry's patience with latest remarks
Meghan Markle portrays ‘dominant personality' over ‘nervous' Prince Harry
Meghan Markle portrays ‘dominant personality' over ‘nervous' Prince Harry