Jesse Eisenberg over the moon on new citizenship

Jesse Eisenberg has become a citizen of Poland after he said he applied for the citizenship.



At a ceremony in New York, the European country’s President Andrzej Duda granted him the citizenship.

Sharing his feelings, The Social Network star said, “I’m so unbelievably honored. This is an honor of a lifetime and something I have been very interested in for two decades.”

The Now You See actor shared the idea of applying to the country's citizenship came during his work on A Real Pain, which tells the story of two American cousins, travelling to Poland to honour their late Holocaust survivor grandmother.

“While we were filming this movie in Poland and I was walking the streets and starting to get a little more comfortable in the country, something so obvious occurred to me, which is that my family had lived in this place far longer than we’ve lived in New York,” the 41-year-old added.

He continued, “And of course, the history ended so tragically, but in addition to that tragedy of history was also the tragedy that my family didn’t feel any connection anymore to Poland."

"And that saddened me and confirmed for me that I really wanted to try to reconnect as much as possible.”

For Jesse, who is a writer, director, and also starred in A Real Pain, the idea of the film came to him in 2019 following his death of great aunt, who fled Poland for the U.S. in 1938.

“I really hope that tonight and this ceremony and this amazing honor is the first step in me, on behalf of my family, reconnecting to this beautiful country,” Jesse shared.

Last May, the Zombieland star shared that he had first applied for Polish citizenship after the country said anyone with direct ancestors in the country or lived there after 1920 can apply for citizenship.