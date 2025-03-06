Meghan Markle makes word ‘bubbly' look like insult, slams expert

Meghan Markle is called out for sexualising her new Netflix series.



The Duchess of Sussex is people pleasing her way to be liked on ‘With Love, Netflix’ as she portrays her ‘undiluted’ sweetness.

Body language expert Judi James reveals: “Meghan’s show should be renamed ‘LOVE ME – MEGHAN’ as the overriding visual narrative looks set on showcasing the adorability and undiluted sweetness of the Duchess of Sussex.”

“Meghan’s unreality show is also a dystopian nightmare for feminists, a glimpse of how women might have looked had we never got the vote and been consigned to a Jane Austen world of sprigged cotton and flower arranging, where survival meant marrying rich and entertaining the locals," she continued.

“Harry’s Polo series looked like the Jilly Cooper macho-world alternative. Thanks to Meghan, we now know what the wives do while the men are off competing on horseback.”

“Meghan’s performance resurrects the word ‘bubbly’ that was once seen as the prime compliment for any woman in the workplace pre-Thatcher. Even cutting a raspberry in two for her children’s breakfast platter is seen in a ‘fun’ light."