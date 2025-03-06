 
Geo News

New details emerge about Gene Hackman and wife's deceased dog

Police reportedly misidentified the deceased dog

By
Web Desk
|

March 06, 2025

New details emerge about Gene Hackman and wifes deceased dog
New details emerge about Gene Hackman and wife's deceased dog

Gene Hackman and wife's deceased dog, who was found in the same apartment, was not their German Shepard, Bear.

Reports from the Associated Press and USA Today discovered that the dead dog was their kelpie mix, named Zinna.

Zinna died in a crate in the closet of the bathroom where Hackman's wife Betsy Arakawa was found alongside a bottle of pills and a space heater, AP reported, citing the police.

Joey Padilla, who owns a facility that has been caring for the two surviving dogs since their owners' deaths, recently issued a statement regarding the deceased pet.

"[Zinna] was always attached to Betsy at the hip and it was a beautiful relationship,” Padilla told the AP. “Zinna went from being a returned shelter dog to this incredible companion under Betsy’s hand.”

Sherry Gaber, an animal chiropractor who was friends with the Hackmans, told USA Today that both Zinna and Bear were rescued pets.

Betsy adopted Zinna from a shelter while Bear was picked up from the side of a highway.

Zinna was reportedly getting agility training to get entry into the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

“They wanted to do all the right things for their animals because they loved them so deeply,” Gaber reportedly said of Gene and Betsy.

Padilla told the paper that he would take care of the dogs until wills are sorted out and that the animals would not be taken to a shelter.

Gene and Betsy Hackman, who married in 1991, did not have any kids together. 

Tom Brady, Irina Shayk in better headspaces after rekindling romance:Report
Tom Brady, Irina Shayk in better headspaces after rekindling romance:Report
Inside Courtney Cox's all-natural secret to age defying looks
Inside Courtney Cox's all-natural secret to age defying looks
Robert Pattinson looks back at his 'mental breakdown'
Robert Pattinson looks back at his 'mental breakdown'
Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum hoping to work together after split: Source
Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum hoping to work together after split: Source
Jesse Eisenberg over the moon on new citizenship
Jesse Eisenberg over the moon on new citizenship
Dolly Parton's sister shares message amid big loss
Dolly Parton's sister shares message amid big loss
Lady Gaga reflects on 'Mayhem' album inspiration
Lady Gaga reflects on 'Mayhem' album inspiration
Jennifer Coolidge opens up about hard partying in 20s and its impact on career
Jennifer Coolidge opens up about hard partying in 20s and its impact on career