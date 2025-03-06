Elton John calls Brandi Carlile his 'soulmate'

Elton John and Brandi Carlile are connecting over music.

The musicians were promoting their new album Who Believes In Angels? in a recent interview with Them when the conversation shifted to their friendship.

"Well, I’ve been a fan of Brandi’s for a long time, but she had been a fan of mine for even longer, and I played and sang on one of her records," John, 77, said referring to his piano and background vocal contributions on Carlile's song Caroline.

"When she came to the studio, I actually fell in love with her, and we’ve been soulmates ever since," John added while appreciating Carlile, 43.

John, who's married to David Furnish, went on about their closeness.

"We’ve done holidays together with our kids, and she’s just one of my favorite people in the whole world. And also musically, she’s one of my favorite people in the whole world."

Carlile, who is married to Catherine Shepherd, also spoke fondly of their time spent together, including some family holidays they shared together.

"I discovered Elton’s music when I was 11 years old in a book report at school," she said.

Both musicians are parents to two kids, who they share with their respective partners.

Who Believes in Angels? is set for an April 4 release via Interscope Records.