Prince William addresses massively reoccurring problem afoot after Meghan's cooking show

Prince William has just shed some light on a major issue that is currently reoccurring.

This problem in question has been discussed a day after Meghan’s show With Love Meghan released and went to the Top 10 most watched.

According to GB News the prince said, “Everyone in the NHS is there to care for others, so the last person who gets looked after is the individual,” he noted while addressing the concern that healthcare workers are putting themselves last when it comes to wellbeing.

He shared this sentiment at the Oasis Health and Wellbeing Centre at Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading and drew parallels to the covid-19 pandemic, as well as how healthcare workers copped during that time.

The patron of NHS Charities Together even spoke to a nurse who discussed his plight while being unable to visit his elderly parents for two years when borders were closed and said, “I've seen that when I've worked with doctors, nurses, paramedics - they always put it down the line, they don't want to put their workload on to someone else.”

“Unless there's almost an enforced break in somebody's career - as part of your career development - we're never going to get to the point where we can look after their mental health.” So “if we always rely on the individual to put their hand up, we'll go round and round the same problem again,” he added a the time before signing off.

It is pertinent to mention that this is one of the first few bits of royal outings to happen since Meghan’s cooking show released yesterday.