Meghan Markle makes major decision about ‘Duchess of Sussex' royal title

Meghan Markle appeared to have made a major decision about her Royal title “Duchess of Sussex.”

The former actor has appeared to have dropped her "Duchess of Sussex" title in a notable shift as she was introduced as "Meghan Sussex" on The Drew Barrymore Show.

On the show, Barrymore referred to Meghan using "Sussex" as a surname instead of her full royal title, "Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex."

The Royal title was granted to Meghan and her husband Prince Harry by late Queen Elizabeth II after they exchanged vows in a grand wedding in 2018.

The decision seems to be in alignment with royal family traditions, as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet also use "Sussex" as their surname, as well as Harry, who was known as "Harry Wales" during his school years.

Speaking on the importance of Sussex name, Meghan recently told People Magazine, "It's our shared name as a family, and I guess I hadn't recognised how meaningful that would be to me until we had children."

"I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H and I all have together. It means a lot to me,” the Duchess of Sussex added.

"A huge part of our love story is that we share the name Sussex.”

Recently, she also corrected her friend Mindy Kaling, whom she invited on her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, that she is now Meghan Sussex, and not Meghan Markle.