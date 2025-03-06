'Suits' co-star lets Meghan Markle down after Netflix show 'fiasco'

Meghan Markle has received mixed reviews on her newly released Netflix show "With Love, Meghan."

The Duchess of Sussex was brutally trolled on social media platforms as her detractors mocked her over her new project which they said was a complete failure.

Some of her critics went on to claim that people have seen the last of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the streaming giant after the latest fiasco.

Majority of news articles were full of criticism against the Duchess of Sussex in the UK and US.

There were some exceptions though as a couple of journalists seemed to share their honest opinion of the show and praised Meghan for her efforts which she put into her show.

As Meghan Markle became the target of the new hateful social media campaign, her Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams was seen active on social media.

The actor, however, did not gave the much needed shout-out to his former co-actress nor did he bother to show any kind of support in view of hatred shown towards her on social media.

Adams used his Instagram stories to share a random photo from what looked like his hiking trip and a news article on bald eagles.







